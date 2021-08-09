1 officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting in Chicago

The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a female officer was shot and killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop Saturday night.

The police department on Sunday identified the officer killed as Ella French on their Facebook page.

"We will never forget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others," the department said.

The department added that French's male partner was wounded and "is in the hospital fighting for his life."

According to the Associated Press, French is the first female police officer to be fatally shot on the job in 33 years.

The AP reported that 29-year-old French and her partner pulled over a vehicle carrying a woman and two men when one of the men shot at the officers who returned fire.

NBC News reported that one of the male suspects, who officials believe to be the gunmen, was also injured.

According to NBC News, two suspects were arrested at the scene, and a third was taken into custody on Sunday.

Charges are still pending, and the names of the suspects have not been released.