Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

1 dead, 6 injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip

One person is dead and six more are injured after a shooting overnight east of the Las Vegas Strip.
1 dead, 6 injured in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
Posted at 8:33 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 10:33:38-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas, Nevada are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex that is a couple of blocks east of the famous Las Vegas Strip.

A spokesperson with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said the incident stemmed from a dispute among neighbors that occurred late Thursday night.

In addition to the person who died, two people were critically injured, police said.

Police are going through surveillance videos to gather more information about what happened.

No suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader