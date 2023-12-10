Public comment solicited on proposals for climbing in national forests and parks

The U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service are soliciting public input on proposed guidance that would guide agency personnel in managing climbing opportunities on national forests, grasslands, and parks.

Climbing activities (including rock climbing, snow and ice climbing, mountaineering, canyoneering, and caving) are popular in national forests, national parks, and across public lands.

Fixed climbing equipment, also referred to as fixed anchors, includes bolts or other equipment that is left permanently in place after the climb. Some fixed anchors may be necessary for safe public use of the resource.

The proposed guidance affirms that climbing is an appropriate use of public lands, including in wilderness areas, and should be managed in a manner that helps protect cultural and natural resources.

The draft guidance reflects input received during NPS- and USFS-held Tribal listening and Tribal consultation sessions for Tribes, Native Hawaiian Organizations and Alaskan Tribes and Organizations.

Following the public comment period, the NPS and USFS will develop and publish final policy and guidance informed by public comments.

People are asked to provide input on both agencies’ guidance through Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Click here to submit comments and learn more.

