Police looking for Hyundai Elantra in connection with murdered Idaho college students

More than three weeks after four college students were found dead at a home in Moscow, Idaho, local police said they are looking for the occupant or occupants of a vehicle that was "in the area" of the home where the students were killed on the night of the slayings.

"Detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate," the Moscow Police Department said Wednesday. Detectives believe the occupant or occupants may have "critical information to share" regarding the slayings, police said.

Police did not share any further details on what information they believe the person or persons in the car might know, or how the car came to their attention. In previous statements, the Moscow Police Department has said that it is dealing with thousands of tips and more than 113 pieces of physical evidence.

The quadruple murder occurred early in the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13, sometime after 3:00 a.m. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found dead on the second and third floors of the rental home that Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in with two other roommates. Chapin and Kernodle were dating.

The four were found stabbed to death in their beds at around noon the same day. The coroner who conducted the autopsies said that the victims were likely asleep, though some had defensive wounds. The murder weapon has not been found.

A suspect has not been named in the case. Police have maintained that the killings were targeted, though they could not say if the target was the residence or one of the four victims.

