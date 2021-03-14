Massive Wyoming snow storm forces plow drivers off the road Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — A record-breaking snow storm dumped about two feet of snow in some parts of Wyoming over the weekend, forcing officials to close roads and suspend snowplow operations near the city of Casper.

City officials in Casper advised residents to stay off the local roads and Wyoming Highway Patrol told all residents in the state to do the same with many roads impassable to vehicle travel.

Many of the state's highways and interstates are closed, and will likely remain closed for the night. Click here to view the Wyoming travel info map to see which roads are closed.

Around noon Sunday, snow plow operations in the Casper area were called off after several snowplows went off the road due to heavy snow and low visibility, according to a social media post from Wyoming Department of Transportation District 2.

Skiers hoping for a barn burner day of powder at Hogadon Basin Ski Area near Casper were out of luck. According to a social media post from the ski area, the transportation department closed Outer Drive in Casper leading to the ski area, so staff were unable to open the mountain.

Wyoming Department of Transportation District 2 A view of Wyoming Blvd., which leads to Hogadon Basin Ski Area, Sunday morning provided by a Wyoming Department of Transportation road camera.

The storm also forced the cancellation of school on Monday for some Wyoming students. WYDOT District 2 has listed schools in Natrona County will not open for classes on Monday.

