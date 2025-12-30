Flu cases spiking this holiday season, CDC data shows

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows flu cases continuing to spike around the country, with some areas seeing record cases of the illness.

The CDC estimated there have been at least 7.5 million flu cases this season as of Dec. 20, as well as at least 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths. There have been eight flu-related pediatric deaths, the CDC said.

The CDC says 32 jurisdictions are showing "high" or "very high" levels of flu. Last week, just 17 jurisdictions were in those categories. Jurisdictions include all 50 states and some territories, as well as the District of Columbia and New York City.

The New York State Department of Health said that it had seen about 71,000 cases for the week that ended Dec. 20 — the most ever recorded in one week since the department began tracking the illness in 2004. There were over 3,600 flu hospitalizations recorded in the state during the week.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health also recorded "high" flu activity. Boston announced a 114% increase in recent flu cases, with children seeing the biggest increase in cases.

Meanwhile, a spike in cases prompted a Minnesota school to shift to online learning before Christmas. CBS News Minnesota reported that the state had seen 113 flu-related hospitalizations in 2025, more than double the number recorded last year.

Experts have expressed concern about this year's flu season. A new subtype of influenza A called H3N2 is spreading quickly.

The CDC reported that of 2,086 specimens that tested positive for flu between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, 2,029 of them had influenza A. When 1,627 of those specimens were subtyped, 1,493, or nearly 92%, were found to be H3N2.

Jesse Bloom, a scientist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center who studies viral evolution, told CBS News that the virus has changed just enough to make it harder for people's immune systems to recognize the illness. The strain is known for causing tougher flu seasons, especially for seniors.

Fewer people have also gotten flu shots this year. About 130 million doses of the flu vaccine have been administered nationwide, the CDC said.

Richard Webby, director of the World Health Organization's Collaborating Centre for Studies on the Ecology of Influenza in Animals and Birds, said that while experts are expecting a "H3N2 mismatch," the vaccine's "match to H1N1 and flu B is expected to be good."

Meanwhile, early season data from the United Kingdom suggests that the vaccines are still helping prevent severe illness, especially in children.

"Getting the vaccine is something that people, particularly those who are in high-risk groups, can do," Bloom said. "It's not going to eliminate their chance of getting infected, but it does mitigate their risk."

Edited by Alex Sundby