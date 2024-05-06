MTN SPECIAL: Vigilante Day Parade 100th Anniversary

Watch the full MTN special on the 100th Anniversary of the Vigilante Day Parade. We break down the history, speak with notable past graduates, and learn how the next generation continues the Montana tradition.
(Watch the full 100th Anniversary of the Vigilante Day Parade MTN Special)
The History of the Vigilante Day Parade
The Montana heritage and history parade by high school students is one of the longest-running parades in the United States. Much like the historic vigilantes of Montana, the parade was created to put an end to lawless activity.
Learn more about the parade's history: 100 years of the Vigilante Day Parade
Past Vigilante Day Participants
From political leaders to newscast anchors, those who participated in the Vigilante Day Parade over the past century shared their stories with MTN.
Learn more: Past Vigilante Day participants share memories of the parade
Students work to breathe fresh life into the parade
Over the last hundred years, countless floats have made their way through Last Chance Gulch for the Vigilante Day Parade. Although the final designs vary, there are a fair number of repeat themes over the years. Journalism students at Helena High worked to offer new float ideas to their peers.
Learn more: Students work to breathe fresh life into Vigilante Day Parade
The work that goes into getting ready
Bringing history back to life doesn’t happen overnight. Students were hard at work for weeks preparing for the big day.
Learn more: Students get ready for 100th anniversary of the Vigilante Day Parade
Helena celebrates 100 years of the Vigilante Day Parade
Crowds flooded downtown Helena for the 100th anniversary of the Vigilante Day Parade, cheering on the students of Helena High and Capital High.
Learn more: Helena celebrates Vigilante Day Parade 100th Anniversary
(Watch the full 2024 Vigilante Day Parade)