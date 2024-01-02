Montana State, Montana basketball teams set for Summit League Challenge

BOZEMAN — This week, Big Sky Conference teams are taking a break from league play to participate in the Summit League challenge.

Thirty-six total games will be played between Wednesday and Saturday, and each victory for a Big Sky or Summit League team will be awarded to the conference's total points.

Home teams will be awarded one point for a win, and away teams will get one and a half points if they pull off a road victory.

The conference with the most points wins, and if there’s a tie in total points after all the games conclude, the first tiebreaker will be total margin of victory.

If everything still ends in a standstill, the two conference commissioners will compete in an arm-wrestling contest at the Final Four to determine a champion. Yes, that is written in the rules.

The trophy will be displayed in the winning conference’s office until the next challenge.

Montana State hosts a doubleheader on Wednesday. The women play North Dakota State at 5:30 p.m., and the men host Oral Roberts at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, both MSU teams head to South Dakota State for another back-to-back slate. The women tip off at 1 p.m. and the men at 3:15 p.m.

The Lady Griz host South Dakota on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while the men are at North Dakota State. They tip off at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the Lady Griz are at Omaha for a 1 p.m. tip, while the men host South Dakota at 7 p.m.