Ryan Zinke wins Montana Republican U.S. House District 1 Primary

MISSOULA — Incumbent U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke has been called as the winner in the Republican primary for Montana U.S. House District 1 by Decision Desk.

Zinke fended off a primary challenge from Mary Todd, a Kalispell business owner and a pastor at Purpose Church Kalispell.



Zinke served in the Montana Senate from 2009 to 2013 and in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2017. He also served as the U.S. Secretary of the Interior under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019.

The Democrat competing against Zinke will be Monica Tranel of Missoula, who ran unopposed in the primary.

Zinke defeated Tranel in the 2022 General Election for the Western District by just about 3 percentage points.

Visit https://sosmt.gov/elections/results/ to view the preliminary election results from across Montana.

