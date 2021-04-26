MT House rejects compromise marijuana bill

HELENA — The Montana House Monday rejected a compromise bill to implement the state's legalization of recreational marijuana, sending the wide-ranging measure back to a conference committee for further work.

The House rejected changes made to House Bill 701 on a 47-53 vote, after members of the GOP's conservative bloc spoke against the bill and said it does not safeguard the public or properly direct tax revenue from marijuana sales.

Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula and the sponsor the bill, urged members to accept the compromise, saying if it fails to pass, the state could be stuck with the provisions of the approved 2020 voter initiative that legalized recreational marijuana in the state.

But other Republicans, including House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings, said the bill needs more work, and asked fellow Republicans to vote against the compromise.

All 33 Democrats in the chamber voted for the compromise version of HB701; all votes against it came from Republicans.

This story will be updated.