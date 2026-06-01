More than 200K Montanans have already voted in primary election

HELENA — Montana’s primary election day is Tuesday, but more than 200,000 voters in the state have already made their choices.

(Watch the video for more on turnout numbers so far.)

A quarter of Montana voters have already cast their ballots

As of Monday afternoon, the Montana Secretary of State’s Office reports 790,737 Montanans are registered to vote. Of those, 513,722 received absentee ballots, and 201,170 have already returned them. That means roughly 39% of mail ballots have been turned in so far, and a quarter of those registered have already voted.

Since 2000, turnout in Montana primaries without a presidential election on the ballot has ranged from a low of 29% in 2002 to a high of almost 42% in 2018.

In the 2024 primary, about 40% of the votes cast came in on the final two days of the election.

Across Montana, county election offices were open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday for late voter registration. Last month, a judge blocked Senate Bill 490, a state law that would have closed registration the day before an election and shortened it on Election Day.

Because of that order, people who still need to register or update their registration will be able to do so at their county election offices through 8 p.m. on Tuesday. If you want to get in touch with your local election officials, you can find a full list on the Secretary of State’s website.

The Secretary of State’s Office has warned that the judge’s ruling against SB 490 could lead to long lines at county election offices on Tuesday.

If you have an absentee ballot and have not yet turned it in, it is too late to mail it; you will need to deliver it in person. Absentee ballots must be in by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to count.