Meet the Candidate: Jon Tester

Senator Jon Tester appeared on today's Montana This Morning and visited with Jane McDonald about his first-time home buyer credit, the state of the race—including his being down in the polls, why he didn't attend the DNC, and his not endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

