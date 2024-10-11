Meet the Candidate: Jon Tester

Senator Jon Tester appeared on today's Montana This Morning and visited with Jane McDonald about his first-time home buyer credit, the state of the race—including his being down in the polls, why he didn't attend the DNC, and his not endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.
Posted
Senator Jon Tester appeared on today's Montana This Morning and visited with Jane McDonald about his first-time home buyer credit, the state of the race—including his being down in the polls, why he didn't attend the DNC, and his not endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.