Young girl involved in a 'medical incident' at Montana water park

An 11-year girl was involved in a "medical incident" at the Electric City Water Park on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, according to a news release from the City of Great Falls.

It happened at about 4:46 p.m. City staff and medical personnel at the scene provided first aid.

Great Falls Emergency Services and Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to the incident.

The girl was taken via ambulance to Benefis Health System for medical care, and later transferred to a hospital in Kalispell.

According to a GiveSendGo page created to help the family:

Piper had gone down the slide and had another child land (possibly more, we are unsure yet) on top of her and it kept her underwater..she was believed to have been underwater for 1 to 2 minutes. She was rescued from the pool, CPR was performed and all attempts were made to resuscitate.

If you would like to donate, click here.

The news release states that "the City is unable to provide or confirm reports regarding her condition."

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

We will update you if we get more information.