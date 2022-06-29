Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said there have been mixed reviews for the park's license plate entry system instituted last week after flooding forced officials to close the northern loop of the park.

In an interview Wednesday with Dianne Parker on Montana This Morning, Sholly said visitors have praised the simplicity of the license plate entry system, while some area businesses have questioned whether enough visitors are being allowed into the park.

Sholly also shared efforts he said are being made to support gateway communities such as Gardiner and Cooke City that have been cut off from accessing the park.

Watch the full interview below:

Yellowstone Superintendent: Mixed reviews for park entry plan

RELATED:

Beartooth Highway partially reopens on Wyoming side

Bison gores man near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park

Many Montana campgrounds closed for season due to flooding