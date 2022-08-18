Yellowstone National Park commemorates 150 years with 'Yellowstone Revealed'

(Yellowstone National Park press release)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park is honored to host Yellowstone Revealed, a collaborative effort with Mountain Time Arts and numerous Tribal Nations, to commemorate 150 Years of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone Revealed will premiere a series of public, place-based projects and artworks created by an inter-Tribal group of artists and scholars in locations throughout the park. From Aug. 17-28, visitors to the park are invited to learn about the historic and continued presence of American Indian Tribes in the Yellowstone region.

“We’re pleased to work with Mountain Time Arts on Yellowstone Revealed,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “This partnership continues our major Tribal engagement efforts and will allow thousands of visitors to directly engage with members of American Indian Tribes in Yellowstone.”

"I think there’s a real thirst for this kind of Indigenous knowledge right now. The more knowledge you have, the better-informed you are to make decisions about your beliefs and perhaps about what you want to learn.” Francesca Pine-Rodriguez (Crow and Northern Cheyenne), Executive Director of Mountain Time Arts.

Starting Aug. 17, seven teepees will be illuminated at sunset near the Roosevelt Arch in Gardiner, Montana. From Aug. 23-27, a series of interpretive hikes, demonstrations and storytelling at various locations in the park will take place to give park visitors insight into diverse Indigenous ways of knowing. A free reservation to attend each hike was required and the hikes are now full. Interested parties can sign up via a waitlist.

NPS / Ashton Hooker



Teepees at North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana





In addition, a teepee village representative of the park’s 27 associated Tribes will be at Madison Junction Aug. 23-27. An artwork showcasing seven moving buffalo sculptures brought to life by 14 dancers and 10 drummers will take place at sunset at Madison Junction on Aug. 24 and Old Faithful on Aug. 25. These events are free and open to the public. For further details, visit go.nps.gov/Yellowstone150.

Over the past year, the park has engaged a substantial number of employees, partners, and Tribes to generate ideas for commemorating 150 years of Yellowstone. Significant Tribal engagement has occurred to focus on the importance of the Yellowstone area to its 27 associated Tribes.

A sincere thank you to all the event partners, including Mountain Time Arts; the city of Gardiner, Montana; Yellowstone Forever; National Parks Conservation Association; Greater Yellowstone Coalition; Park County Environmental Council; Pretty Shield Foundation; and Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council.

Visit go.nps.gov/Yellowstone150 and follow #Yellowstone150 frequently in 2022 to stay current on commemoration information.

