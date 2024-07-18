Woman reported missing at Hungry Horse Reservoir

HUNGRY HORSE — A search is underway for a woman who has been reported missing at the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

33-year-old Emily Rea was last seen at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday in West Glacier.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian says Rea’s vehicle was found by family members in the area.

North Valley Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air are searching the area on the water and in the air.

Rea is described as 5’5” tall with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a black 2011 Honda CRV with a paddleboard.