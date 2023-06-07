Watch Now
Woman hurt by bear while camping along Middle Fork Flathead River near Nyack

KALISPELL — State wildlife officials say a woman was hurt after an encounter with a black bear along the Middle Fork Flathead River near Nyack on Wednesday morning.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports that at around 6 a.m., a commercial raft company was on a guided overnight trip with two guides and three clients when a bear entered camp.

The victim, a guide, reported she was sleeping outside on the ground when she sustained injuries from what is believed to be a black bear.

Bear spray was used, but according to a news release, the bear returned multiple times to camp. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Logan Health in Whitefish.

According to a news release, FWP bear conflict specialists are investigating with interagency cooperation from the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service. FWP specialists are searching for the bear.

