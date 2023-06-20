Woman dies after being run over by vehicle in Martin City

MISSOULA - A 37-year-old woman from Martin City died after being run over by a pickup truck early Sunday morning in Martin City.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the incident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Second Avenue North.

MHP says the victim was sitting in a pickup truck with another person when a male approached them and a verbal argument ensued. The victim then got out of the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 38-year-old man from Columbia Falls, pulled forward, ran over the victim, and then left the scene, according to MHP.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she later passed away.