Wintery weather closes section of Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park reports that part of the Going-to-the-Sun Road has been closed due to winter weather.

The road is closed between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Outlook due to snow and icy conditions.

Park officials state the closure will remain in place until conditions improve and conditions will be continually to determine when the closure can be lifted.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for areas above 5,000 feet, including Logan Pass, which sits at 6,600 feet.

MTN

The latest information about road conditions at Glacier National Park can be found here.

Visitors are encouraged to prepare for inclement weather if they plan to travel to the park this week.