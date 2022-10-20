Winter weather brings temporary road closures to Yellowstone National Park

Temporary road closures and delays are expected in Yellowstone National Park due to upcoming winter weather and hazardous driving conditions.

Road closures can occur anywhere in the park, however, accumulations of snow will most likely be in the high mountain passes. The following roads will close on Friday, October 21 at 8 PM:

Tower Junction to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass)



West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass). Old Faithful will remain open.

To ensure access to the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, a seven-mile section of road between Cooke City and the Pilot Creek Trailhead (known as ‘plug’) will be plowed, if necessary, until the Old Gardiner Road is completed.

Visitors should plan to use alternative travel routes if additional park roads close temporarily for winter weather.

You can stay informed on road condition updates here. You can also call 307-344-2117 for recorded information. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your phone, text “82190” to 888-777.