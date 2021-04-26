Whitefish show gives audiences an intimate look at songwriting

The Alpine Theatre Project in Whitefish has commissioned six artists to create their own performance, and this weekend, one is launching.

Falling through Space is an intimate look for audiences into songwriting, written by Eric Krop, who starred in the Broadway revival of Godspell and he performed on ABC'S I Can See Your Voice.

Krop and two other musicians will perform on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the ATP new location inside the Whitefish Mountain Mall.

The performance asks listeners to take a journey into the hearts and minds of the artists as they wrestle with life all while creating new songs for an upcoming album.

Krop says this project was a great way to focus on what he loves during the pandemic.

"I haven't performed for this many people in over a year, and I am just so grateful," said Krop.

You can find tickets and more information here.

