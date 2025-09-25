WHITEFISH - Whitefish School District leaders and project architects hosted a community meeting Wednesday evening to share updates on future construction projects.

“We’re going to look to get started sometime in March of 2026,” said Martel Construction Market President Ryan Dunn.

Design plans for high school expansion and athletic field improvements in Whitefish were shared with the public.

Watch to learn more about what's planned for Whitefish High School:

Whitefish school district shares expansion design plans during community meeting

“Right now, the overall duration for the project, the estimate right now is 17 months,” added Dunn.

Dunn said both projects are expected to be finished by the fall of 2027. He said athletic improvements, including a new football field and track, should be finished first.

“Right now, our goal is to start both projects concurrently and then be finished up with the track and football facility in time for the 2027 spring track season.”

A&E Design Firm Lead Mary Demro said high school expansion will add more than 37,000 square feet of space, including 17 new classrooms.

“So that would be expanding upon some of the construction and technology groups as well as culinary arts, hospitality, business, as well as art, pottery and then we have some also [general education] classrooms and resource rooms that would be inclusive of anything like language, social studies, math and really to give the district some flexibility,” said Demro.

The new construction is made possible after Whitefish voters approved two bond measures last September totaling more than $32 million.

“We’re really excited about the types of programs and opportunities that come with this expansion that we just can’t do right now because of the facility restrictions,” said Whitefish High School Principal Kerry Drown.