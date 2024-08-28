What's the story behind the stuffed bears along Highway 89 near Dupuyer?

PONDERA COUNTY — Along US Highway 89 about seven miles southeast of Dupuyer is a section of fence lined with stuffed animals.

For nearly a decade the collection of plush bears has continued to grow, and it has gained popularity along the highway.

“Never, never in a million years did I think it would do what it did, no,” said Patrick Field, a fourth-generation farmer in the Pendroy area.

It began when Field decided to protest an addition to Highway 89.

“They decided to put in a wildlife crossing that wasted taxpayer dollars, in my opinion,” Field said.

MTN News Highway 89 stuffed bears near Dupuyer

To show his disapproval, Field decided to set up a visual near the crossing.

“We tied three stuffed bears up on the fence,” Field said, “Just kind of in a peaceful protest type thing.”

The bears quickly gained attention from those in the know, but as its popularity grew, its message began to be lost.

Now there are more than 100 bears along the fence, and people often stop by to take photos.

Some people connect it with Dupuyer’s annual Grizzly Days celebration, others assume it is a roadside memorial.

Even Google Maps has it labeled as “Memorial of Children Bear Doll Fence.”

“It’s just one of those deals that turned out to be something fun in the end,” Field said.

The stuffed bear population continues to slowly grow, and Field himself doesn’t mind what it has become.

“Oh, it’s just kind of fun now,” Field said, “I mean, we’re not gonna change anything,”

The bears serve as a peaceful protest that has turned into a small tourist attraction for nearly a decade.