Western Montana ski resorts maintain strong operations despite warm weather

MISSOULA — Despite unseasonably warm temperatures across Western Montana, local ski resorts are maintaining surprisingly strong operations this season, with most facilities keeping the majority of their terrain and lifts operational.

Snowbowl leads the region with the deepest summit snow at 62 inches, though its base depth sits at just 16 inches. The resort has managed to keep 95% of its terrain open with five of six lifts running.

Along the Idaho border, Lookout Pass operates with 36 inches of summit depth and 24 inches at the base. The resort currently has 80% of its terrain accessible and four of five lifts in operation.

Lost Trail, located further south on the Montana-Idaho border, boasts the most comprehensive operations with 44 inches of summit snow and 28 inches at the base. The resort has achieved 100% terrain accessibility with all five lifts running.

Discovery Ski Area faces the most challenging conditions among the regional resorts, recording 26 inches of summit depth and 20 inches at the base. Despite these limitations, the facility maintains 85% of its terrain open with six of eight lifts operational.

However, snow quality remains a concern across the region. Current conditions present challenges for skiers and snowboarders, with less-than-ideal snow consistency affecting the overall experience on the slopes.

The resilience of these ski operations demonstrates the industry's ability to adapt to changing weather patterns while continuing to serve winter sports enthusiasts throughout the region.

