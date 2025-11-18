'We have Bobcats!': ZooMontana reveals Brawl of the Wild additions to zoo family

BILLINGS - The Brawl of the Wild is more than a high-stakes match-up for the Big Sky Championship; it's a tradition celebrated across Montana, from fans to the animal kingdom.

And here in Billings, the staff of ZooMontana is celebrating the occasion with a major announcement of their own that brings both teams' mascots together for the first time in zoo history.

For the first time, right here on Montana This Morning, ZooMontana is announcing the addition of the zoo's first-ever Bobcats.

Courtesy ZooMontana

The unnamed duo - a 6-month-old boy and a 3-month-old girl - were both rescued from Northwestern Montana.

Both of the Bobcats will remain out of the public eye for a bit as they are undergoing ambassadorship training.

Keep your eyes peeled for a naming contest, which will be done soon in partership with the Bobcat Collective.

And with this pair's addition, Zoo staff say they are proud to house both Brawl of the Wild members with their resident Grizzly bears.

Courtesy ZooMontana

The zoo is also planning on hosting a food drive starting today as a way to support your favorite team or animal.

You can visit the zoo for free when you bring in a non-perishable food item.

Whoever brings in the most food will also get a flag flown at ZooMontana for a week, and all food will go directly to Family Service in Billings.

The drive ends next Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Finally, mark your calendar as Lander the Porcupine is also expected to make his Brawl of the Wild prediction this Thursday.

