Water issue forces Charlo schools to move to remote learning

CHARLO – A continued lack of water in some buildings has forced schools in Charlo to move to remote learning.

A social media post states the issue began on Monday when water was only available in the elementary school building.

Water is not available for the kitchen, and the boiler and no restroom facilities are available for grades six through 12 students.

A Tuesday post noted although progress is being made in restoring water, remote learning is continuing on Wednesday.

“We have made progress with correcting the water issue but are not quite sure everything will be up and running correctly in time to hold classes,” the post states.

School officials say an announcement will be made by 5 p.m. on Wednesday about whether remote learning will continue in Charlo.

Anyone with questions about the situation can contact Charlo schools at 406- 644-2206.

