BUTTE — The east wall of the Continental Pit at Montana Resources in Butte collapsed around 11:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

Officials with Montana Resources say they've been monitoring the wall for several months and expected it to collapse. There were no injuries or damage to equipment, and operations will not be interrupted at the Butte mine.

