Warm fall weather may mean less skiing, but it's great for fishing

HELENA — Outside of one big snow, we have had some pretty mild fall weather making for limited traditional winter activities like snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and sledding. But local anglers say one popular fall activity is still pretty hot-fly fishing.

Helena’s Cross Currents Fly Shop manager Jim Stein said, “In the wintertime, there are far fewer people on the river. There are endless opportunities because of the availability of water because of the fewer people on the water. The winter fishing is very good.”

Since fish are cold-blooded, their body temperature drops in the winter, slowing their metabolism, making them eat less and become more lethargic.

But as people, we like to be warm, so Stein says dressing appropriately makes for a more successful outing.

“We are going to wear waders to stay dry, but underneath the waders, we are going to layer up. On top, we are going to layer up,” Stein said.

Other gear Stein recommends are hand warmers, heated boots, and snow cleats.

While you may have your sights on catching a lunker, Stein says fishing is more than catching fish.

“It’s the adventure of going out and seeking new places. Fish are the bonus; you’ll see mountains and places you wouldn’t normally go to if you weren’t seeking out fish,” said Stein.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Since Montana waterways are not stocked, Stein recommends catching and releasing your fishing.