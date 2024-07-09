Volunteers set the stage for the upcoming Montana Folk Festival in Uptown Butte

BUTTE — They’re prepping the big stage at the Original Mine Yard for Butte’s Montana Folk Festival starting later this week.

“We have 26 musicians and artists this year, it’s going to be an incredible festival. It’s probably the best lineup I’ve ever seen,” said the festival’s volunteer coordinator Josh Peck.

Hired crews and volunteers were busy setting up the tents and six stages throughout Uptown for the free, three-day music festival running July 12 through the 14th. Many volunteers, like Peggie Probasco, have been involved in the festival since it first stated in 2008.

“Oh, I just love the festival so much, and so anything I can do to help set up, because then I don’t feel guilty when I enjoy the three days,” said Probasco.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help sell and serve beer and work at information booths during the event.

“We appreciate all our volunteers, past, present, and future; you know, if you’ve never done it before, now’s the time to get involved,” said Peck.

The festival is expected to draw more than 100,000 people to Butte. Former state representative Jon Sesso was instrumental in getting the festival to Butte and says it has been a benefit to the city.

“It’s led to a lot of infrastructure improvements, a lot of sidewalks got put in, a lot of things happened to our mine yards to make them better,” said Sesso.

People can get more information and sign up to volunteer at the Montana Folk Festival volunteer web page.