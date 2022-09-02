Volunteers needed to record bighorn sheep behavior in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER - The Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center and biologists from the University of Memphis are looking for volunteers to help with a bighorn sheep research study.

A total of 45 volunteers will be trained to identify, classify, and record the behavior of bighorn sheep in Glacier National Park to improve disease surveillance and management.

Volunteers will undergo training sessions and work alongside biologists using provided spotting scopes and binoculars, as they monitor for signs of Bighorn Sheep Respiratory Disease.

No experience is necessary, but volunteers are expected to hike anywhere from five to 15 miles on a given day.

University of Memphis professors Jim Adelman and Cassandra Nunez said this is a unique opportunity for the public to help study

Bighorn sheep facing critical disease threats across North America.

“It’s a great way to get out and explore the park more, see some wonderful terrain, hopefully, see some cool critters, and you know help out this project that can be valuable down the road,” said Adelman.

Contact the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center at (406)-888-7986 or email glac_citizen_science@nps.gov to learn more about the training session.