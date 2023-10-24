Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

VIDEO: Grizzly bear roaming through Creston area

Grizzly bear roaming through Creston area
Grizzly bear roaming through Creston area
Posted at 8:39 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 10:39:15-04

A grizzly bear was seen on Monday near Lake Blaine Road across from Woody's gas station in the Creston area on Monday, October 23, 2023.

Police asked people to avoid the area at this time and be alert.

The Creston School District reports no schools have been locked down, but they are monitoring the situation.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says there are several known grizzly bears in the Lake Blaine and Lower Valley areas.
People are asked not to stop on the roads or in driveways to see the bears.

TRENDING

Grizzly bear seen near Creston

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader