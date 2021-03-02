Victim of fatal tree well incident near Whitefish Mountain Resort ID'd

WHITEFISH — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of Friday’s fatal tree well incident that happened near Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the victim is 46-year-old Matthew Gilman of Kalispell.

Sheriff Heino said Gilman was snowboarding with a group of friends when he was reported missing outside of the ski boundary area near Goulee Ridge above the Bigfoot T Bar at 12:05 p.m.

The ski Patrol found Gilman unresponsive in a tree well at 1:35 p.m.

Sheriff Henio said an autopsy to determine the cause of death is ongoing at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.