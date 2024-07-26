Utility crews continue working to get power back on following Missoula storm

MISSOULA — Thousands of people are still without power after Wednesday evening’s storms ripped up powerlines across the Missoula Valley.

While NorthWestern Energy crews are working as quickly and as safely as they can to get the lines back up some customers might be without power for several more days. NorthWestern Energy was vague about where those customers are located when we asked.



The storm took out power to 40,000 people Wednesday night and as of late Thursday, about half had been restored. MTN talked with NorthWestern Energy on Friday and were told there are 110 people out fixing lines and cutting down trees with dozens of other support staff helping to coordinate repairs.

NorthWestern Energy spokeswoman Jo Dee Black said that early Thursday morning, crews on the ground and with helicopters were assessing the damage.

Zach Volheim/MTN News Utility crews continuing to repair damage done by storms in Missoula on July 24, 2024.

The priority is restoring power to the greatest number of people at one time as they can. But again, some customers might be dealing with the outage for a few more days.

NorthWestern Energy is updating its Facebook and web page with the latest information. The latest power outage information can be found here.