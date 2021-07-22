Used car lots facing shortages

GREAT FALLS — Used car sales are spiking all around the country, and some independent car lots are finding it difficult to compete with the dealerships.

Ryan Bredeson, sales manager at Pete’s Auto in Great Falls, said, “When car dealerships don’t have the new ones, you know they can obviously pay more. They have people who are willing to pay that new car price so they have definitely driven up the market just to have inventory on their lot. And they are willing to pay a lot more than a smaller store like us can.”

How is Pete's dealing with it?

“We have been trying to use Facebook Marketplace or buy from private owners,” said Bredeson.