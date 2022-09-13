Watch Now
UPDATE: 3 people die in Tuesday Missoula accident

Highway 10 Missoula Fatal Accident
Posted at 9:18 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 17:21:50-04

UPDATE: 3:03 p.m. - Sept. 13, 2022

MISSOULA - Three people died and two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on accident in Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash on US Highway 10 near Roller Coaster Road happened shortly before 9:15 a.m.

The driver of a vehicle headed west on US Highway 10 near Roller Coaster Road drifted into the eastbound lanes and collided with a passenger car.

Three people died as a result of the accident and two others are in critical condition at Sait Patrick Hosptial.

MHP Trooper TJ Templeton tells MTN News that alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

- information from Hannah Hislop and Mark Thorsell included in this report

UPDATE: 10:52 a.m. - Sept. 13, 2022

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports that US Highway 10 near the intersection of Roller Coaster Road has been reopened to traffic.

ORIGINAL REPORT

MISSOULA - Drivers can expect delays on US Highway 10 near the intersection of Roller Coaster Road due to a reported fatal accident.

There are numerous emergency vehicles. Expect delays in the area.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people to avoid the area due to a multi-vehicle accident.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports there are lanes blocked in the area.

The accident was reported at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

