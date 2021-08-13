Watch
UPDATE: Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled in Missoula

Posted at 8:49 PM, Aug 12, 2021
MISSOULA — (UPDATE, 8 p.m., 8/12/21) The Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for a 65-year-old woman in Missoula has been canceled.

Denise Ann McGady has been located and is safe. The Montana Department of Justice relayed a message of thanks from the Missoula Police Department for the public's help in looking for McGady, who had not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

(1st Report, 5:34 p.m., 8/12/21) A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for Denise Ann McGady.

Denise is a 65-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5’9” tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Denise has not been seen since Wednesday at around 4 p.m. She may be confused and does not have her required medication so there is a concern for her safety.

Denise may be driving a Red 2001 GMC Yukon with Montana plate 150079H. It is likely she is on I-90 heading for West Yellowstone or Dillon.

Anyone with information about Denise is asked to contact Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or call 911

