UPDATE: Kalispell man killed in crash near Hungry Horse Dam ID'd

HUNGRY HORSE — UPDATE: 11:11 a.m. - June 30, 2021

KALISPELL - Authorities have released the name of the Kalispell man who died in an early Tuesday morning crash near the Hungry Horse Dam.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says Ridge Horner was killed in the accident that happened at 6:30 a.m. on Hungry Horse Dam Road.

- information from Sean Wells

(first report: 8:42 a.m. - June 30 2021)

An 18-year-old Kalispell man died in a Tuesday morning crash in Flathead County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim was headed northbound on Hungry Horse Dam Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. when his Honda HR-V went off the road at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then went down an embankment and rolled over several times ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released. MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.

