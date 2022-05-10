University of Montana students holding housing protest

MISSOULA - Housing concerns across Montana are well known and that is also the case at the University of Montana.

Students are holding a housing protest on campus Tuesday afternoon.

WEB EXTRA: Students protest lack of housing at UM

Newly elected student body President Elizabeth Bowles explained students will camp out to demonstrate the severity of student homelessness.

James Dobson/MTN News Students protesting the housing situation at the Unversity of Montana on May 10, 2022.

While the protest will continue all day, the main portion is scheduled to take place from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

UM housing executive director Sandy Curtis recently told MTN News that both on and off-campus housing are nearly maxed out.

View additional photos from the protest here.

- Developing story. Check back for updates