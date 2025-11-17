UM Minute: The Brawl of the Wild (video)

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MTN News
This edition of the UM Minute is all about the Brawl of the Wild, which is coming up on November 22, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
MISSOULA — This edition of the UM Minute is all about the Brawl of the Wild, which is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 22.

MTM Anchor Mark Martin caught up with University of Montana President Seth Bodnar on the 50-yard line at Washington-Grizzly Stadium to preview a rivalry that's been going on for more than 120 years.

Watch the full interview:

No. 2 Montana (11-0 overall, 7-0 Big Sky) will host No. 3 Montana State (9-2, 7-0) on Saturday with coverage beginning at noon on CBS stations across Montana.

