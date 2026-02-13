Two weeks after arrest, Froid community awaits next steps in mechanic's immigration case

FROID — Nearly three weeks after a Froid business owner was taken into federal custody on an immigration charge, residents of the small northeastern Montana town continue to show support for him and his family as his case moves through the courts.

Roberto Orozco-Ramirez, 42, pleaded not guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls to a felony charge of illegal re-entry into the United States. He remains detained at the Cascade County Detention Center.

More than a dozen friends and family members traveled nearly 400 miles to attend Monday’s arraignment in Great Falls.

Orozco-Ramirez, who owns Orozco Diesel, a trucking and repair business in Froid, turned himself in to Border Patrol agents Jan. 25, according to the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office. A sworn affidavit filed by a Border Patrol agent states Orozco-Ramirez was previously deported in 2009 and is accused of re-entering the country without authorization.

The affidavit also alleges that during contact with agents, Orozco-Ramirez refused entry to officers and threw a piece of lumber in the direction of a government vehicle as agents were leaving. He was not charged with threatening a federal officer during Monday's arraignment.

If convicted on the illegal re-entry charge, Orozco-Ramirez could face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and one year of supervised release.

It's been an emotional period for many close to the family.

“I think the family and the community were disappointed,” said Marvin Qualley, a longtime Froid resident and family friend. "I think the family is getting really discouraged because they expected it to happen faster.”

The initial arrest came as a surprise to many residents. Orozco-Ramirez has lived in the area for more than a decade. Residents say he services farm equipment, semi-trucks, and school buses in the rural community through his shop. He has also coached youth sports and is the father of four children.

"None of us really knew that he was undocumented, and then we learned later that he had been deported once and came back into the country. So legally, he was illegal," said Froid Mayor Sheri Crain. "That was kind of a shock to all of us.”

Qualley said some residents were frustrated when Orozco-Ramirez was transferred from Roosevelt County to Great Falls shortly after turning himself in. Qualley said there had been an understanding he would remain closer to family in Wolf Point, though federal authorities moved him the next day.

"There was an agreement between the Roosevelt County sheriff, who Roberto turned himself over to," said Qualley. "The minute the Border Patrol got their hands on him, they moved into Great Falls and violated the agreement that Roosevelt County had with them.”

Crain, who also lives next door to the family, said immigration proceedings can be lengthy and often cost thousands of dollars.

"You just don't fill out a form online, and you get your citizenship," said Crain. "It costs a lot of money."

According to Qualley, Orozco-Ramirez first came to the United States from Mexico as a teenager due to a cartel that was after his family's farm. He was later deported in 2009.

"His second son, Eddie, had just been born the day before he got deported,” said Qualley.

Qualley said he returned to be with his family. Under federal law, re-entering the country without authorization after deportation is a felony and can limit future legal pathways to citizenship.

"He found a way to give back to his family, and you can't fault him for that," said Qualley. "His oldest son, when he would have turned 21, he would have been able to sponsor Roberto, and then it would have been done. That's what he was waiting for.”

Orozco-Ramirez remains in federal custody as his case proceeds, but Qualley said he cannot communicate with his family.

The case is unfolding amid heightened national debate over immigration enforcement. Federal authorities announced Thursday that the large-scale operation in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area that resulted in more than 4,000 arrests and sparked protests and public scrutiny will be scaling down.

Qualley said that broader enforcement push has weighed on residents in Froid.

"The president's goal was to deport the worst of the worst," said Qualley. "Well, if Roberto's the worst of the worst, we are in big trouble."

Froid, a town of roughly 200 people, has seen visible signs of solidarity in recent weeks. Residents have worn sweatshirts bearing the Orozco Diesel logo, and the high school's basketball players have sported the apparel at games.

“The kids don't know what they can do either, so wearing their Orozco shirt seems to make them feel like they're doing something," said LeAnn Johnson, the city clerk.

Johnson said sweatshirts are being sold within the community for $50, with proceeds going to the family. A fundraiser meal and silent auction is scheduled for Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Froid community center.

Residents said the situation has brought together residents with differing political views in the largely conservative community.

“There were some citizens who proudly displayed their Trump side or flags in their yards, they're all gone," said Crain. “We just couldn't understand how this man could be targeted, and so I think people are disillusioned with that."

“There are a few even in town that are, are saying, 'Well, the law is the law, and that's what you got to live with,'" added Qualley. "I almost feel sorry for them because that's not a very compassionate thing right now to be doing.”

Community members have contacted immigration lawyers and state officials seeking assistance. Gov. Greg Gianforte responded to one inquiry with a letter emphasizing federal immigration enforcement priorities, but he did not address Orozco-Ramirez’s case directly.

For now, residents say they are waiting for the legal process to unfold.

"We're a little town with a big heart," said Qualley. "It's just the process is so slow that it's just, who knows how long it's going to take, so I know it's frustrating for the family because they want dad home.”