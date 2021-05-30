Watch
Two men injured after airplane crash near Darby

Officials report the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues
MTN News
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 13:14:50-04

MISSOULA — Two men are injured after an airplane crash on Westfork Road near Darby Saturday afternoon.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Darby Volunteer Fire Department, and two EMS helicopters responded to the crash. The men sustained serious injuries and were transported to Missoula hospitals by helicopter, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.

Officials report the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues. Investigation is ongoing. MTN News will provide more updates as soon as possible.

