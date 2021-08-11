Twin-engine plane crashes north of Helena

HELENA — A twin-engine plane crashed Wednesday morning north of Helena.

According to Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff Leo Dutton the plane went down north of Snowdrift Rd around 8:50 a.m.

Emergency crews from from the Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff's Office, West Valley, Lewis and Clark Volunteer Fire Dept. and St. Peter's Ambulance responded.

Preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says that Cessna 425 crashed in a field as it was flying from Faribault Municipal Airport-Liz Wall Strohfus Field in Minnesota to Missoula.

The FAA says at the time of the crash of the aircraft was diverting to Helena due to reported engine issues.

Sheriff Dutton says three people suffered injures. Injuries reported include breathing troubles and a broken ankle. One person was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

The crash did not result in a fire, but the plane did leak fuel.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

