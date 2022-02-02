Truckers and the town of Shelby are feeling the impact of border closure

TOOLE COUNTY — MTN reporters Lindsey Stenger and Brianna Juneau were in Toole County on Tuesday. They talked with truckers that are stuck on the Montana side of the US-Canada border due to the continued closure of the Sweet Grass/Coutts Port of Entry, and also with workers in the town of Shelby about how the situation is affecting them.

Semi trucks continue to be backed up for miles in the area as part of a larger movement in Canada called a "Freedom Convoy." The convoy was initiated to oppose Canada’s vaccination mandates, which require that truckers entering Canada quarantine for two weeks if passing into the country without a COVID vaccination. The protest has since gathered support from Canadians opposed to other COVID-related measures.

