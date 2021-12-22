Watch
Truck driver killed in head-on crash on Interstate 90

The accident shut down I-90 near Superior for several hours Tuesday morning
Photo courtesy: Angela Maxwell
Semi crash near Superior on Interstate 90 Tuesday morning
Posted at 5:48 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 19:48:15-05

SUPERIOR — A semi-truck driver died in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 near Superior.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a semi-truck driven by a 26-year-old Minneapolis, MN man was traveling westbound on I-90 when he lost traction and skidded into the median, causing it to jackknife and slide into the eastbound lane.

A semi-truck driven by a 67-year-old Woodland, WA man was traveling eastbound when the westbound truck struck him. The struck vehicle continued into the embankment onto the southside of the Interstate.

The driver from Minneapolis and his passenger, a 41-year-old man also of Minneapolis, were transported to Mineral Community Hospital with injuries.

The Washington man died of his injuries on the scene.

MHP reports the roads were snow-packed and solid ice at the time of the crash reported to 911 at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday.

The head-on crash closed Interstate 90 near Superior for several hours Tuesday morning.

MHP continues to investigate.

