Travel Channel's Ghosts of Devil's Perch finale to screen at Mother Lode Theatre

BUTTE — The Ghosts of Devil’s Perch, the paranormal investigation show that takes place in Butte, is having a weekend extravaganza that ends with a screening of the show’s finale at the Mother Lode Theatre.

"You know we’ve always known that in our community we had something to show off even the ghosts and when they chose to shoot that series here it was so exciting," said Chris Fisk.

Chris Fisk, a local historian, participated in the series along with a few other familiar faces from Butte. Fisk says he put together the weekend extravaganza to celebrate the end of the show.

"It was an honor to be a part of. It showcased Butte, its beautiful landscape, its gorgeous buildings. More importantly, it highlighted its history and its hauntings," said Fisk.

Ghosts of Devil’s Perch follows a team of paranormal investigators exploring the paranormal activity in Butte brought on by the mining city’s history. Dave Schrader, one of the show’s stars, says he enjoyed filming in Butte and learning the town’s history.

"The fascinating aspect for me doing paranormal investigating is learning all the history. The rich parts of history that a lot of people overlook. Filming here was amazing because the people were so open, the town was so open to let us in to learn about their history," said Schrader.

Schrader will be holding a book signing and meet and greet at 1 PM on Saturday, October 8 at the World Museum of Mining. The screening of the finale will take place at 7 PM on Sunday, October 9 at the Mother Lode Theatre. There will be a Q and A before the screening at 6:45 PM.

"I could tell you about the finale, but I rather you watch the finale. It’s a powerful moment, but it is definitely the culmination of all of the stories that we had come into contact here," said Schrader.

A donation of $10 is suggested for the screening. Donations will go toward the Mother Lode Theatre and the World Museum of Mining.