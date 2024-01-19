Town Pump Charitable Foundation gives $130,000 to emergency shelters, warming centers in Montana

BUTTE — The Town Pump Charitable Foundation is giving thirteen $10,000 grants to homeless shelters and warming centers across Montana.

"It’s part of the focus of our foundation is to help meet the basic needs of Montana citizens, and certainly having a warm place to sleep and a hot meal during this cold weather is very much a basic need," says Bill McGladddery of Town Pump.

McGladdery says the donations will help ease the strain that the recent cold snap has placed on Montana's homeless population, and the grants will help shelters cover extra expenses they might have this winter.

McGladdery says this will be the first time the foundation has worked with the Livingston Warming Shelter and he says he spoke with many shelters on Jan. 18 before making a public announcement.

Many shelter operators told him that people have been very generous with donations of food, clothing, and blankets this winter but the cash grant from Town Pump will really help with purchasing more food, as well as paying for utilities and payroll.

"Recognizing the long winter still before us, these grants are intended to bridge critical gaps," added McGladdery.

"We hope they will allow these organizations to sustain their exceptional service and ensure uninterrupted support for Montanans experiencing homelessness throughout the remaining cold months."

The following organizations have each been awarded a $10,000 grant:

