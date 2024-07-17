Tips for handling wildfire smoke in Montana

MISSOULA — Wildfire season is here and with that comes all the smoke that often accumulates in the Missoula Valley.

Smoke presents numerous health risks, especially for those who are part of vulnerable populations with chronic health conditions, are elderly, or have asthma.



But even if you’re not in a more vulnerable population, smoke can still have adverse health effects, especially if you’re recreating outside and exerting a fair amount of energy.

Small smoke particles get into the lungs and then the bloodstream impacting overall health, mood, and even sleep. So what are some ways that you can help protect yourself from the smoke especially when you’re trying to escape it indoors?

“If you have a portable air cleaner that has a HEPA filter, those can clean out smoke particles from the air inside. And you can also build a DIY box fan filter with a MERV 13 or higher rating furnace filter and just attach it to your box van. And those filters also remove smoke from the air” explained Missoula Public Health Air Quality Specialist Kerri Mueller.

Besides creating these filters for your home, you can also wear an N95 mask or respirator if you’re headed outside for an extended period of time. But be sure you watch how hot you’re getting as heat-related illnesses oftentimes pose a greater risk than the smoke itself.

Visit https://www.montanawildfiresmoke.org/ for more information on how to keep yourself safe and stay up to date on smoke conditions.