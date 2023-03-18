Thousands revel in Butte on St. Patrick's Day

BUTTE — Hey, it’s March 17, St. Patrick’s Day—where do you want to be? Of course, Butte, Montana. It’s the only place to be and people are enjoying the wearing ‘o the green on Butte’s favorite holiday.

“It’s going to be absolutely awesome, a lot of people back that weren’t there for COVID, we’ve got Edmonton back and everybody, it will be awesome,” said one reveler.

What is your goal today?

“My goal is to hit as many bars as possible and try and watch the parade,” said Will Murphy of Butte.

What do you think it’s going to be like today?

“I think it’s going to be crazy, we got some nice weather, a Friday, it will be a good time,” said Lefty Rundle of Butte.

We’ve already got fireworks going on, I don’t even remember that.

Some people came to Butte for the first time just to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. What brought to you Butte?

“Because you hear about it all the time and just never had the opportunity and this year we said ‘we’re going to do it,’” said Christ Treats of Belgrade.

Rich Hoffmann was celebrating his 80th birthday that day and his plans were simple. What are you going to do today?

Hoffmann just made the motion of drinking with his hand and smiled.