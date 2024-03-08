The Tiernan Irish Dancers ready for upcoming St. Patrick's Day performances

HELENA — On Thursday, March 7, MTN got a sneak peek at the Tiernan Irish Dancers who will be performing at St. Patrick's Day events around the community.

Seventy pairs of clicking heels, clapping hands and loud voices will fill St. Patrick's Day events with spirit.

The Tiernan Irish Dancers will bring their traditional Irish dance to multiple locations in Helena from March 15 to 17.

“We’re performing all over town. Schools, nursing homes, pubs, bars, everywhere,” said Lexi Otteson, a Tiernan Irish Dancer and Teacher.

The Tiernan Irish Dancers were founded in 2004 and teach dancers aged three and up.

Otteson has been Irish dancing for about 13 years.

“I saw it in schools when they toured our school and I really liked watching and I liked all the pretty dresses and the wigs,” Otteson said.

She is excited to dance again this year.

“I’m so excited. We have so many shows lined up and I’m glad we get to be with the community," said Otteson.

They have always received a good reaction from the community during events.

“It’s just a really good time. I love that it’s so exciting for everyone even if they’re not dancing,” Otteson said.

You can find a full list of Tiernan performances below.