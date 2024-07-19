The Event at Rebecca Farm supports equestrian riders from across the country, breast cancer

KALISPELL — This weekend one of the biggest equestrian events in the West has returned to the Flathead for a world-renowned competition.

“There's nothing quite like it. There's nothing quite like being on the back of an animal and really you're putting your well-being in their hands, the back of an animal with his own brain. You've got to trust that animal in that relationship and trust them to take care of you out there,” said Marc Grandia, an equestrian rider from Washington.

The Event at Rebecca Farm brings in equestrian riders to the Flathead from across the country.

“The competition is really second to none. There's only maybe one other competition that can compare and that's our national five-star championship in Lexington, Kentucky," said Tamie Smith, a world renown rider from California. "So, we're very fortunate to have this place to bring all of our horses, not just our top horses, but our up-and-coming horses, to a venue like this. It's world-class."

The Event is an Olympic qualifier and one of the only events in the West of its caliber. Six hundred thirty horses will ride at Rebecca Farm this weekend including some horses and riders that have competed in the Olympics.

“We bring in everybody from greenies to experienced. And one of the great things about eventing is you're all kind of on the same stage at the same time. So, you know, I may be out there warming up, and I look and next to me is Phillip Dutton, who's ridden for the Olympic team, you know, or whomever it might be," said Event at Rebecca Farm organizer Sarah Broussard. "So I think that's really cool, as far as this sport goes, that we combine both amateurs and professionals, and it's a sport that welcomes both."

The Event at Rebecca Farm is more than just an equestrian competition. It is also a big fundraiser for breast cancer to honor the creator of the event, Rebecca Broussard, who lost her life to breast cancer.

“I never thought, you know, when I came up with this harebrained idea 11 years ago, I never thought that I'd be saying, yeah, we've raised a million dollars. And we've helped a lot of research programs, and we've helped a lot of local programs here for those dealing with cancer currently. So we depend heavily on the community, but we also enjoy giving back to the community as well,” said Broussard.

The Broussard family also gives developing rider grants to competitors who need a leg up to get to the next level. One recipient of these grants, Tamie Smith, is ranked number 5 in the world, as of 2023, and is part of the Olympic team.

“A feeling that people believe in you makes you feel like you really can do it because I think self-doubt is a huge thing, even with professionals., we have that. It was almost like confirmation that I really could do it. And it was really career-changing. I owe it to this family for what they did for me because they ultimately put the belief in me to help make my dreams come true,” said Smith.

While there are some incredible professional athletes at this event, it is for riders of all levels to come compete at a world-class facility.

“Everybody loves it here because it's happy. You know, I mean, we create smiles and you know, that's fantastic. I love to see people enjoying what they're doing. I really enjoy seeing that and being able to be part of the stepping stone ladder to get to the next level for each of these riders,” said Broussard.

The Event at Rebecca Farm runs through Saturday and is free for spectators to enjoy. Check out a schedule of events at https://www.rebeccafarm.org/.